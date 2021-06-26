Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today

Among the 24 countries now on the list, is the UK, which recorded 15,810 new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, and as many as 16,703 on Thursday.
The other countries are Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Chile, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Georgia, Jordan, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
The entry ban applies to travellers coming from all countries on this list, and means that most people who were on one of their territories at some point in the last 14 days are prohibited from travelling – directly or indirectly – to Belgium.
Exceptions are only made for Belgian nationals, people who have their main residence in Belgium and people in transit, as well as for a very limited number of authorised essential journeys, such as travel by transport personnel and diplomats.
All this will certainly have an impact on travel during the holiday period, according to Brussels Airlines, which operates flights from Kinshasa in Congo and Entebbe in Uganda.
The measure comes very suddenly, as it was published on Thursday and already enters into force today, the company told the Belga news agency.
For the time being, there is no information on how long these travel measures will stay in place.