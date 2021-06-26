   
Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries...
Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday...
Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this...
One in six Covid patients in ICU also...
Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 June 2021
    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
    Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend
    One in six Covid patients in ICU also had fungal infection, and half died
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
    Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to five
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save hundreds of lives’
    PFOS: Committee of enquiry begins its work, but what is that work?
    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
    De Efteling adjusts controversial ‘racist’ attraction
    Nine in ten women in Belgium suffer from their period, large-scale study finds
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead
    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
    Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today

    Saturday, 26 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Danny Howard/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

    As of today/Saturday 26 June, an entry ban for most travellers coming to Belgium from 24 countries, including the United Kingdom, enters into force.

    The 24 countries on the list are considered as “very high-risk zones” by Belgium because of the increasingly strong circulation of coronavirus variants of concern (such as the Delta variant). At the end of April, Belgium already imposed an entry ban on travellers coming from India, Brazil and South Africa.

    Among the 24 countries now on the list, is the UK, which recorded 15,810 new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, and as many as 16,703 on Thursday.

    The other countries are Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Chile, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Georgia, Jordan, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

    Related News:

     

    “I am not happy about it, but we have to protect ourselves against what is happening in these countries,” Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said when announcing the ban last week.

    The entry ban applies to travellers coming from all countries on this list, and means that most people who were on one of their territories at some point in the last 14 days are prohibited from travelling – directly or indirectly – to Belgium.

    Exceptions are only made for Belgian nationals, people who have their main residence in Belgium and people in transit, as well as for a very limited number of authorised essential journeys, such as travel by transport personnel and diplomats.

    All this will certainly have an impact on travel during the holiday period, according to Brussels Airlines, which operates flights from Kinshasa in Congo and Entebbe in Uganda.

    The measure comes very suddenly, as it was published on Thursday and already enters into force today, the company told the Belga news agency.

    For the time being, there is no information on how long these travel measures will stay in place.