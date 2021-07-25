   
First European country to lift restrictions now rushes to re-impose them as cases spike
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Latest News:
Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across...
Hundreds of thousands gather across Europe in various...
More than 200 animals lost in floods home...
Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict...
Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 July 2021
    Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday
    Hundreds of thousands gather across Europe in various protests against coronavirus measures
    More than 200 animals lost in floods home safely thanks to Facebook
    Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict ‘hidden’ solar storms
    Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took all night in Dinant
    Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters
    500 years ago, Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer was here
    Free chips and drinks: Hospitality businesses in Antwerp protest against food and drink trucks
    First European country to lift restrictions now rushes to re-impose them as cases spike
    Research: How a new Covid variant sows its seeds
    EU auditors: How did they react to COVID-19?
    Heavy rain causes chaos across the land, with more to come
    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
    Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation
    Long queues forming on the roads leading to European holiday destinations
    Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in Belgium
    Delta strain of coronavirus now dominant in most of Europe, WHO and ECDC say
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    First European country to lift restrictions now rushes to re-impose them as cases spike

    Sunday, 25 July 2021

    Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. Credit: Unsplash

    The first European country to lift domestic restrictions to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, Iceland, announced on Friday that it would reimpose them following a spike in infections.

    Included in the measures that will be imposed as of Sunday 25 July is the general limiting of gatherings in Iceland to 200 people, re-imposing the one-metre social distancing rule and tighter health checks on (vaccinate) travellers, which will take effect on Tuesday 27 July.

    Speaking on public television after a ministerial meeting in Egilsstadir, in the east of Iceland, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said vaccination was well advanced in the island, “and we can be proud of that,” but measures still needed to be taken “to control the current situation.”

    “On one hand, we notice that the infections are much higher than we would have wished, but what we need to observe more are the serious cases and their proportion of the number of infections,” Public Health Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir told public television.

    From midnight on Sunday until 13 August, bars and restaurants will also have to close at 11:00 PM, whilst swimming pools and sports halls will only be able to open at 75% capacity, and facemasks will be compulsory indoors.

    About one month ago, the country became the first in Europe to lift all its domestic restrictions, however, on 12 July, it faced a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases for the first time since October, registering 355 new infections, despite over 70% of the total population being vaccinated.

    Three-quarters of these were among vaccinated people, and most were linked to the Delta variant of the virus, according to the health authorities. The last such spike in the country had been in late October.

    Other European countries

    Cases are spiking across most of Europe as the Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the region, resulting in many countries tightening restrictions of imposing new measures.

    Most notably, in France and in Italy, coronavirus passes proving that someone has been fully vaccinated, has recently tested negative or has a recent immunisation against the virus will be needed to eat and drink inside a restaurant or bar, or to visit museums and cinemas.

    Meanwhile, on the European Centre for Disease Control’s (ECDC) Covid travel map, many popular holiday destinations including Spain, Greece and Italy have either turned red or orange.

    Those returning from a red zone without being fully vaccinated or having a recovery certificate have to get tested on day 1 or 2 after they come home and quarantine until they get a negative test result.

    The Brussels Times