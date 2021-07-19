   
Parts of Greece and France turn orange, Spain fully red on European travel map
Monday, 19 July, 2021
    Parts of Greece and France turn orange, Spain fully red on European travel map

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    South of France. Credit: Pixabay

    The map of Europe is turning orange again for travellers from Belgium, as large parts of Greece, France, Croatia and Denmark are no longer green on the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    According to the latest update, almost all of Greece and Denmark, the Mediterranean coasts of Croatia and France, and the French capital of Paris have turned orange again on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “moderate” by the Belgian authorities.

    In Greece, it concerns the South Aegean, Western Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, the Ionian Islands, Western Greece and the Peloponnese.

    The region of Attica and the island Crete are even being added to the regions with a red colour, indicating a “high” infection risk, from Wednesday 21 July.

    For Denmark, the regions of Zealand, Central Jutland and North Jutland turn orange as well, while the Capital Region (including Copenhagen) will colour red.

    In France, the deparments of Guadeloupe, Ile-de-France, Languedoc-Roussillon, Midi-Pyrénées and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur are turning orange for the first time in a long time.

    The Croatian area of Adriatic Croatia, which is almost the entire coastal region, is also turning orange again.

    Additionally, as the Spanish regions of Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and Melilla have gone red as will, the whole of Spain is now a red zone for travellers from Belgium.

    The Portuguese Azores islands are now turning red as well, along with all of mainland Portugal, leaving only the island of Madeira an orange zone.

    Malta and Andorra will both turn completely red on Wednesday as well, after the Netherlands and Luxembourg already coloured red on Saturday.

    All travellers wanting to enter Belgium after at least 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.

    Since 1 July, the colour codes no longer matter for people who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, as they do not have to get tested or quarantine upon return to Belgium, according to the Belgian authorities.

    The only exception to this rule concerns fully vaccinated travellers returning from an area considered a “very high risk country” by Belgium, but there are currently no EU countries on that list.

    Those returning from a red zone without being fully vaccinated or having a recovery certificate have to get tested on day 1 or 2 after they come home and quarantine until they get a negative test result.

    All countries outside the EU and the Schengen area are considered red zones by Belgium, except for those listed below, which are all considered green travel zones:

    Albania
    Australia
    New Zealand
    Rwanda
    Singapore
    South Korea
    Thailand
    Israel
    Japan
    Lebanon
    Republic of North Macedonia
    Serbia
    United States of America
    Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
    Macao Special Administrative Region
    Taiwan
    Armenia
    Azerbaijan
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Brunei Darussalam
    Canada
    Jordan
    Kosovo
    Moldova
    Montenegro
    Qatar
    Saudi Arabia