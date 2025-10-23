Forest launches year-round bulky waste pick-up for elderly and disabled

Credit : topmovers-brussels.be

The home collection service for cumbersome waste, initially launched as a trial in June, will now become a permanent fixture in the Brussels municipality of Forest, offering a practical and accessible solution for the most vulnerable residents.

After a successful pilot in the Constantin Meunier neighbourhood, held alongside mobile recycling park visits, the scheme proved to be a hit. "The schedule filled up quickly, and we received a lot of positive feedback," Simon De Beer, alderman for Public Cleanliness (PTB), told L'Avenir.

For many residents, getting rid of large items can be a real struggle, and when abandoned, such waste can quickly become a nuisance.

Buoyed by the strong response, the municipality has decided to make the initiative permanent. The next collection will take place on Wednesday, 29 October, in the Alliés district, once again in collaboration with mobile recycling parks.

A wider cleanliness plan

Cleanliness remains one of the top priorities for the Forest majority (PS–PTB–Ecolo). A three-pronged action plan has been drawn up focusing on prevention, service improvement, and stronger enforcement.

According to Simon De Beer, the bulky waste service is part of a broader effort to make the municipality cleaner and better adapted to residents' needs.

In the long term, Forest aims to ensure that each neighbourhood benefits from the collection service once a year, giving seniors and people with reduced mobility an easier, more dignified way to manage their unwanted items.

