Two suspected Louvre thieves arrested

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with a jewellery theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The men, both from Seine-Saint-Denis, are believed to be part of a four-person gang that carried out the heist using a truck equipped with a hydraulic platform, according to Le Parisien.

One suspect was apprehended at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport just before boarding a flight to Algeria, reports Le Figaro. Another was arrested by Paris judicial police in Seine-Saint-Denis around the same time.

The theft occurred on Sunday, 19 October, at around 9:30. Two offenders used the hydraulic platform to ascend to the Apollo Gallery, break a window, and steal eight French crown jewels valued at €88 million.

They fled the scene on high-powered scooters driven by two accomplices, completing the burglary in just seven to eight minutes.

