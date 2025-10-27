Brussels Airlines faces strike after dismissal of three flight attendants

Picture shows the Brussels Airlines logo and style on an aircraft, at a press presentation of a new chapter for Brussels Airlines company, in Zaventem Brussels airport, Thursday 18 November 2021. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Trade unions BBTK and ACV Puls have filed a strike notice at Brussels Airlines following the dismissal of three flight attendants, union representative Olivier Van Camp confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The unions had given management until midday to respond to their concerns, but said they received no reply.

The three flight attendants, with 30, 27 and 20 years of experience respectively, were dismissed after refusing to fly to Ghana when reports of vermin on board were made. Brussels Airlines later said it was a false alarm.

On Saturday, the unions had already held a protest that did not disrupt passenger services. With no progress from management since then, they decided to move forward with a formal strike notice.