Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence company xAI have launched Grokipedia, billed as a direct competitor to Wikipedia, which the billionaire claims is ideologically biased.

Version 0.1 of the new platform went live on Monday with more than 885,000 entries, compared to Wikipedia's seven million in English. In a post on X, Musk said version 1.0 would arrive soon, calling it "ten times better" than the current one, which he already believes is "better than Wikipedia."

Musk had delayed the launch, originally planned for late September, saying extra work was needed to "purge propaganda."

Grokipedia's content is generated by xAI's language model Grok and cites multiple sources on each page. However, some entries appear to reflect a particular editorial tone. For instance, the article about Musk himself highlights his influence on public debates and claims mainstream media "with left-leaning tendencies" have criticised him.

The entry on the "Black Lives Matter" movement notes that while millions were mobilised, the protests led to "riots, the costliest in insurance history." Unlike Wikipedia, it omits mention that most 2020 demonstrations were peaceful.

Created in 2001, Wikipedia remains a volunteer-run, donation-funded collaborative platform, allowing anyone to write or edit its articles.

