Pfizer acquires obesity start-up after long bidding war

Pfizer has acquired American obesity-focused start-up Metsera for $10 billion (€8.64 billion) following a bidding war with Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

The pharmaceutical giant sought Metsera to drive further growth and announced a $4.9 billion (€4.24 billion) acquisition agreement in late September. However, Novo Nordisk countered with a higher offer, prompting Pfizer to take legal action against Novo Nordisk and Metsera.

In the end, Metsera’s board of directors decided Pfizer’s offer was more favourable, citing unacceptable legal and regulatory risks associated with Novo Nordisk’s bid.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised after Metsera’s shareholder meeting on Thursday.

