Shutdown delays US arms deliveries to Nato allies and Ukraine

Illustrative image of a NATO flag. Credit: Belga

The United States budget deadlock has delayed the delivery of over $5 billion (€4.3 billion) worth of weapons to NATO allies and Ukraine.

Data from the US State Department, obtained by Axios, reveals the shipments include missiles and weapon systems destined for countries such as Denmark, Croatia, and Poland. It remains unclear if these countries are the final recipients, as such equipment is often rerouted to Ukraine.

A State Department source described the delays as severely detrimental to both US allies and the defence industry.

The budget stalemate, known as a government “shutdown,” stems from political disagreements over federal funding, resulting in thousands of government employees being furloughed without pay. Among those affected are staff responsible for processing arms sales proposals, further exacerbating the situation.

This current “shutdown” is now the longest in United States history, as Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked in Congress over passing a new budget.

