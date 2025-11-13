Police call for help identifying Belgian man found dead in the woods

Credit : Belga

Federal police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the body of an unidentified man was found on Saturday in Thuin, Hainaut province.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 40 years old, was discovered in a wooded area between Rue Crombouli and Rue des Bonniers. Investigators have so far been unable to determine his identity.

He is described as white, around 1.80 metres tall, with a robust build. He has blond-red hair shaved at the sides and tied in a ponytail, along with a short beard. Notably, he has a tattoo of a Dragon Ball character on his right forearm.

When found, he was wearing a black T-shirt, a light-grey hooded sweatshirt with the inscription S POLO - PCCO', light-grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

At the request of the Charleroi investigating judge, police are asking anyone who recognises the man to contact them by email at avisderecherche@police.be or by calling the free number 0800/30.300.

According to prosecutors, speaking to Belga earlier this week, a criminal motive is not currently suspected.

Related News