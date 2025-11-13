Police mount nationwide 24-hour speed checks operation

The speed camera marathon begins at 06:00 on Wednesday 20 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium's federal police kicked off a 24-hour speed checks marathon at 6 a.m. on Thursday, with local police zones also taking part and ramping up checks across the country.

For a full day, officers will step up roadside controls while fixed cameras and average-speed systems continue operating as usual.

The aim is to push drivers to respect speed limits, with police warning that excessive speed remains one of the main causes of serious road accidents.

The speed checks marathon is held twice a year, in spring and autumn. The last edition in April saw a record 1.339 million vehicles checked in just 24 hours.

Around 3.99 per cent were found speeding. Notably, 1.69 per cent of violations came from fixed cameras, while mobile devices caught 8.12 per cent.

Police say the figures show how deeply rooted speeding remains in Belgian driving behaviour. They argue that continued checks and awareness campaigns are essential, and stress that road safety remains a top priority for the integrated police force.

