Belgian police to intensify speed checks on motorists this week

Belgian police forces across the country will intensify speed checks during a 24-hour speed control marathon starting Thursday morning.

The operation, led by the federal road police in conjunction with local forces, begins at 6 am on Thursday and runs until Friday morning. Both mobile patrols and fixed speed cameras will monitor drivers nationwide.

Police emphasised that speeding remains a leading cause of traffic accidents, with many drivers underestimating the risks. The initiative aims to encourage compliance with speed limits at all times and in all conditions.

This awareness campaign is held twice a year. The forthcoming autumn edition follows the spring event, which took place in April.

During the previous campaign, a record 1.3 million vehicles were checked within 24 hours. Around 4% of drivers were caught speeding. Mobile speed cameras detected violations in 8.12% of cases, while fixed cameras recorded infractions for just 1.69% of passing vehicles.

