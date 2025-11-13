EU court rules alcohol-free products cannot be labelled as 'gin'

The aim, the court said, is to protect consumers from confusion and to shield producers of genuine gin from unfair competition. Credit : Belga/ Thierry Roge

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that a non-alcoholic drink cannot be marketed as 'gin', even if the label specifies 'sans alcool'.

In a judgment issued on Thursday, the court confirmed that EU law reserves the name 'gin' exclusively for a specific spirit containing at least 37.5% alcohol.

The aim, the court said, is to protect consumers from confusion and to shield producers of genuine gin from unfair competition.

The case reached the EU court after a German competition watchdog asked a regional court to ban the sale of a product marketed as 'Virgin Gin Alkoholfrei', produced by the company PB Vi Goods.

The German court must now issue a final decision in line with the EU ruling.

