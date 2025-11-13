Dutch retailer Action posts €11.2bn in nine-month sales as expansion across Europe accelerates

Credit : RetailDetail EU

Dutch discount retailer Action booked €11.2 billion in sales in the first nine months of 2025, a 17.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

The growth was driven in part by strong performances in Spain and Italy.

Sales growth at constant scope reached 6.3 per cent, thanks mostly to rising customer numbers.

Action stores welcomed an average of 20.6 million visitors per week in the third quarter, up from 20.2 million in the previous quarter.

The retailer has opened 221 new shops since January, bringing its European network to 3,139 outlets. The launch of its first store in Romania marks Action’s entry into its 14th European country.

The company now expects to open around 380 new stores by the end of the year, surpassing its original target of 370.

