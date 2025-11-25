Suspect in Schaerbeek shooting placed under arrest warrant

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A suspect in the 22 October 2025 shooting in Schaerbeek has been placed under an arrest warrant, Brussels-North police confirmed on Tuesday.

Officers from the Brussels-North zone were called to Rue de Brabant that night after shots were fired, leaving two people injured.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly opened fire multiple times in the direction of both victims.

One was struck in the throat, while the second was hit in the chest. Both were treated quickly and are now recovering.

Following an in-depth investigation, police arrested the suspect, and the investigating judge has since placed him under arrest warrant.

