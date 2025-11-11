Belgian couple shot dead in France following alleged dispute with their landlord

A retired Belgian couple have been shot dead at their home in south-west France.

The bodies of a man aged 75 and a woman aged 74 were found by local gendarmes last Thursday in the couple’s house in the village of Retjons, northeast of Mont-de-Marsan. The body of a dog was also found nearby.

The public prosecutor's office has opened a murder investigation. Their 54-year-old landlord, who is also believed to be a Belgian citizen, is suspected of killing the couple.

He was reportedly found with severe injuries in surrounding woodland after allegedly shooting the victims with a hunting rifle before turning the gun on himself.

According to reports in the French press, the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition for surgery. His life is no longer believed to be in danger.

The couple are said to have lived in the area for three or four years, while the suspect, who lived in a house close to their property, is thought to have lived in France for at least 20 years.

Investigators are reportedly working on the assumption that the tragedy came about due to a dispute between neighbours.

A local resident interviewed by Le Parisien said: “We knew about a neighbourhood dispute...something about a dog barking too much.”

According to Le Parisien, the suspect has not yet been questioned by police due to his condition. The murder investigation has reportedly been handed over to the local gendarmerie.

