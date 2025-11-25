Disneyland Paris sets March 2026 opening date for its vast new World of Frozen

Credit : Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced that World of Frozen, the largest expansion in its history, will open on 29 March 2026 as part of the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into the newly rebranded Disney Adventure World.

The project marks a major milestone for Europe's most visited tourist destination, which will have almost doubled the size of its second park once the makeover is complete.

In just 125 days, Disney Adventure World will debut Adventure Way, a grand new main avenue lined with entertainment, a brand-new Tangled-inspired attraction and 14 new dining locations. At its heart will be the vast Adventure Bay lake, which will host an all-new nighttime spectacular.

The centrepiece of the expansion is World of Frozen, a fully immersive land recreating the Kingdom of Arendelle at life-size scale. Guests will be able to explore the village, meet Anna and Elsa in Arendelle Castle, and encounter characters brought to life with next-generation robotics, including Olaf, unveiled this week by Walt Disney Imagineering.

World of Frozen will feature a new family attraction, Frozen Ever After, taking visitors on a boat journey through iconic scenes from the films. A daily 15-minute celebration on Arendelle Bay will see Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and villagers arrive aboard three Viking longships for the Snowflower Festival, with new music composed exclusively for Disneyland Paris by Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The land's architecture will mirror the films’ landscapes, combining towering conifers and birches with rosemaling-adorned façades. Guests will encounter characters including Oaken and Mossie the baby troll as they wander through the village.

Natacha Rafalski, Disneyland Paris CEO, said the opening represents "a historic milestone", adding: "We're pushing the boundaries of storytelling and inviting guests to live their own adventures in extraordinary worlds. This new era for Disneyland Paris delivers deeper storytelling, stronger emotions and unforgettable moments."

