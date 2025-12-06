German football boss defends Trump's FIFA Peace Prize

Rain falls in front of a FIFA logo before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. Credit: Belga / AFP

The president of the German Football Association (DFB), Bernd Neuendorf, has defended FIFA’s decision to award the Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.

Neuendorf praised the role of the United States in ending the Middle Eastern conflict and signing an agreement, attributing this achievement to Trump’s efforts. He described the outcome as commendable.

Trump was presented with the prize during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Washington, which the US will co-host with Mexico and Canada. FIFA clarified that the annual award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to peace.

During the ceremony, Trump was handed a gold medal and trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in recognition of his actions towards resolving global conflicts.

Germany’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, expressed his expectations for Trump to continue advocating for global stability. He emphasised the importance of future recipients of the prize being actively committed to peace, given Trump’s influence as a world leader.

Critics, however, accused Infantino of creating the award specifically for Trump, pointing to his longstanding close relationship with the US president. Infantino had previously suggested Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and commended his peace efforts in conflicts such as those in Gaza and Ukraine.

They argued that the selection process lacked transparency, noting there were no nominees, jury, or involvement from FIFA’s Council in the decision-making process.

Related News