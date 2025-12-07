Moscow welcomes reshaped US foreign policy plan

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Kremlin has welcomed an updated US national security strategy, which no longer identifies Russia as a direct threat.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency TASS that this adjustment, presented under US President Donald Trump’s administration, is seen as a “positive step” by Moscow.

The document emphasises the importance of ending the war in Ukraine quickly and calls for “strategic stability” with Russia. According to the strategy, stopping the war is critical to stabilising European economies and preventing further escalation of the conflict.

In the document, Washington expresses concerns about a loss of democracy and freedom of expression in Europe and calls for significant changes in the continent’s direction. It also questions the reliability of European countries as long-term allies and highlights major challenges facing the region.

Published last Thursday, the text suggests the US believes Europe’s current trajectory poses serious risks to global stability.

