Saint-Josse municipal staff on strike after austerity policies by mayor

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Mayor Emir Kir, a member of the Parti Socialiste, has twice met with Turkish politicians belonging to an ultranationalist, far-right party. © Belga

On Tuesday morning, around 200 employees of the Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse went on strike in protest at the municipal government's austerity policies.

Staff gathered outside the town hall to denounce the non-payment of their legally required end-of-year bonus.

Trade unions accuse the mayor of ignoring the wage protection law and failing to engage in proper social dialogue.

They also voiced concern that meal vouchers could be scrapped.

A meeting between the mayor and the unions began at 10:30 a.m.

