'He has a point': Belgian Defence Minister on Trump's recent Europe attacks

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken appeared on HLN's podcast on Wednesday, where he agreed, to an extent, with US President Trump's criticism of Europe in his new strategic security plan.

"Europe will be unrecognisable within twenty years and European civilisation risks being wiped out." With these words, US President Trump criticised Europe in his new strategic security plan.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) says he is not entirely wrong. "No one wants to listen to Trump. He is simply the ideal excuse to look away from our own weaknesses." Francken said.

In the strategic security plan presented by the Trump administration last week, the future of Europe is painted in bleak terms, citing economic decline, falling birth rates and immigration.

"Of course, he has a point," Francken said. "Strategically and militarily, we are not in good shape and on migration, it is a disaster even. These are very valid points. But because it is Trump who says it, people will dismiss it, and we will not listen. It is a cheap excuse to keep ignoring our own weaknesses," he said.

The document does express some optimism about the growing influence of like-minded patriotic parties. "Then he is looking at the far-right group in the European Parliament. I have nothing to do with that," Francken said.

"Trump should not meddle in our political kitchen. That is not his place. But it is time to wake up, stand on our own two feet and come up with a strategic vision like the United States."

