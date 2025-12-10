Call for general strike on 15 December

A protest action by the cultural sector in Brussels, during a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, on Wednesday 26 November 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

United Trade Union Front is calling for a new general strike and a demonstration in Brussels on Monday, 15 December. The action aims to denounce the measures set out in the budget agreement adopted by the government.

The call covers all sectors falling under the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. This latest mobilisation follows actions held in November, when three days of strikes had already taken place after the federal budget was announced.

Confederation of Employers in the Sports and Socio-cultural Sectors (Cessoc) recalls that strike days are considered authorised but unpaid absences. Workers taking part in the strike may therefore receive an allowance to compensate for the loss of salary.

As in previous actions, disruptions are expected to affect trains, schools and nurseries, public services and a number of shops.

At the same time, a demonstration will bring together on Thursday, 11 December trade unions from almost all universities and higher education institutions in the three regions.

The march will start at the VUB and head towards Place du Luxembourg to protest against budget cuts affecting the sector.

