   
Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
Latest News:
Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban...
More than half of Belgian chocolate is sustainable...
Senior management is all-male in half of all...
No ozone peaks this year for the first...
Belgian warship excluded from NATO exercise because crew...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 October 2021
    Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban
    More than half of Belgian chocolate is sustainable
    Senior management is all-male in half of all Belgian businesses
    No ozone peaks this year for the first time in 43 years
    Belgian warship excluded from NATO exercise because crew are under-trained
    Cycling: The Hell of the North returns this weekend
    Brussels parks closed from Saturday evening following IRM wind alert
    EU delegation returns from Hungary after rule of law study visit
    As one landmark restaurant closes, another re-opens
    Brussels fire brigade is looking for young ambassadors
    More business failures in September that a year before
    SNCB sees highest level of travellers since pandemic began
    Covid-19: Daily hospital admissions rising to nearly 60
    EU awards for Roma integration a source of hope
    Europe on the search for the best mobility start-ups
    Brussels Airlines named among 100 best airlines in the world
    Gaelic Football competition takes place in Brussels this weekend
    Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of 2021
    Flemish Brabant split from Brussels by different CST rules
    Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban

    Saturday, 02 October 2021

    Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

    Local interpreters who worked for the Netherlands in Afghanistan have received letters from the Taliban ordering them to appear before a tribunal and threatening their families, the public Dutch television channel NOS reported on Friday.

    The interpreters are in hiding but family members could be held responsible for their actions if they fail to appear before the court and could be “severely punished to give a lesson to other traitors,” according to one of the letters, which was shown by NOS.

    That letter was sent to a man who worked for the Europol mission in Afghanistan. He is suspected of working as an interpreter for foreigners and receiving “their dishonouring and prohibited money.”

    “We are going to take revenge. If we do not catch you, we’ll settle that with your close relatives,” another letter stated, accusing the interpreter of being responsible for the death of Taliban combatants.

    Related News

     

    All indications are that the letters, which bore official stamps, were indeed sent by the Taliban, NOS commented, stating that it was, however, impossible to verify this with the group.

    The TV channel said it was in touch with about a dozen persons who had worked for the Netherlands and who said their situation was becoming more and more dramatic.

    In June, the Taliban had called on Afghan interpreters working with the international forces to “repent” but to remain in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the Western troops, assuring them that they faced no danger from them.

    Just after they took over, the Taliban declared a general amnesty for all Afghan government officials or military. However, despite promises by the insurgents not to seek vengeance, they have been tracking down people who worked for the foreign forces, according to a confidential report by the United Nations.

    The Brussels Times