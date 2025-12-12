Russian central bank files lawsuit against Euroclear

An outside view of the building of the headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels, Wednesday 09 April 2025. Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Russian central bank has launched legal proceedings against Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial institution holding around €185 billion in frozen Russian assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, the case has been brought before an arbitration court in Moscow.

Euroclear has been holding the assets since Western sanctions were imposed on Russia after the start of the war, making the frozen funds a key point of contention between Moscow and European authorities.

