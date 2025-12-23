Belgium ranks among World’s 20 safest countries in 2025

People enjoying one of the only reel ice rink of the region in Walibi, an amusement park in Belgium. Credit: Walibi Belgium

Belgium has secured a place among the 20 safest countries in the world in 2025, according to the latest results of the Global Peace Index.

The annual index, which measures levels of peace and security worldwide, ranks Belgium in 16th position this year, with an overall score of 1.492 out of 5. The lower the score, the more peaceful a country is considered.

The ranking is based on 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators drawn from recognised international sources.

These assess three main areas: societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and levels of militarisation.

Belgium performed strongly due to its low homicide and incarceration rates, as well as the relatively low intensity of internal conflict.

Relations with neighbouring countries were rated particularly highly, receiving a score of 1 out of 5. The country also scored well in terms of general safety and security, with a rating of 1.6 out of 5.

However, Belgium was marked down on access to small arms and light weapons, where it received a weaker score of 3 out of 5.

At the top of the table, Iceland once again claimed first place with a score of 1.095. It was followed by Ireland, New Zealand, Austria and Switzerland.

Europe dominated the rankings overall, with 14 European countries appearing in the top 20.

Despite Belgium's strong showing, the report paints a worrying picture globally.

The index notes a continued decline in world peace, with conflict-related deaths rising, geopolitical tensions intensifying and what it describes as a "Great Fragmentation" reshaping the global order.

Researchers warn that growing rivalry between major powers, the spread of asymmetric warfare technologies and rising debt in fragile economies are all increasing the risk of new conflicts as the world heads into 2026.

