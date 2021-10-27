   
Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions progress
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions...
Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’,...
Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until...
Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures...
New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    2
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    3
    More than 1,300 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals
    4
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    5
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    Share article:

    Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions progress

    Wednesday, 27 October 2021

    By Sam Morgan

    Not every EU country will meet its 2020 climate obligations. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The European Union is on track to pass its first big climate test, according to new figures published this week. But Belgium has been singled out for lagging behind on its greenhouse gas-busting commitments.

    Energy and climate accounting is a complex business and it takes a long time to gather and crunch the numbers. That is why data for the EU’s raft of 2020 targets is only now really starting to pour in. 

    According to an updated stocktake by the European Environment Agency (EEA), the EU as a whole will meet its goals to reduce overall emissions by 20% compared to 1990 levels, increase renewable energy by 20%, and improve energy savings by 20%.

    The ‘20-20-20’ targets are a stepping stone towards more ambitious benchmarks for 2030 – yet to be set in stone – and, eventually, the EU’s long-term goal of going climate-neutral by 2050. 

    In terms of the headline overall emissions target, the EU “substantially overachieved”, according to the EEA report: greenhouse gas output fell 31%, a full 11 percentage points more than the aimed-for 20%.

    Each country has its own specific benchmarks to meet and six Member States – Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Ireland and Malta – are on track to miss their top goals.

    Renewable energy also came in a whisker above what was required, as 22 of the 27 EU countries have installed enough wind, solar, hydropower and bioenergy to meet their individual goals. Belgium, France, Poland, Romania and Slovenia have not.

    There are still options open to these countries though, as EU rules allow for ‘statistical transfers’ between Member States, an accounting trick which essentially involves the purchase of surplus renewable statistics, not the actual power itself.

    Luxembourg and the Netherlands have taken advantage of that option in recent years, making deals with Lithuania and Denmark and paying more than €100 million in the process. That money has been largely used to fund more clean energy, such as wind farms.

    Covid savings 

    Annual audits suggested until quite recently that the energy efficiency target would be missed, as governments failed to rein in power demand. However, the cooling effect on consumption brought on by coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 provided an unexpected boost.

    “This ultimately provided the momentous shift necessary to achieve the otherwise distant target levels,” the report explains. But Belgium, as well as Bulgaria, will likely fail to meet its full list of national energy-saving obligations.

    Related Posts

    Arianna Vitali, head of the Coalition for Energy Savings, said that “it is unfortunate to see that an unpredictable event, like Covid, contributed to the achievement of the 2020 energy efficiency target. For 2030, the EU needs to make sure that reduction of energy use is the result of planned policies and the acceleration of efforts in energy efficiency.”

    If Member States are not able to improve their climate credentials by the time the EU institutions publish the final set of data, which will happen during the first few months of 2022, then they may be liable for financial penalties. 

    It will be up to the European Commission whether to pursue sanctions against governments that have failed, which could mean infringement procedures at the European Court of Justice.

    According to the EEA report, only 11 countries – Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Sweden – present a full clean, green bill of health across the board.

    Latest news

    Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns
    The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, ...
    Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday
    The decision on how Belgium will proceed with the roll-out of third shots of the coronavirus vaccine has been postponed until Saturday.  The news ...
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    The handful of measures (re-)introduced by Belgium's Consultative Committee on Tuesday in response to the worsening coronavirus situation have had a ...
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    A warning has been put out about new phishing e-mails that have been circulating since last Saturday and are sent from what could appear to be an ...
    Belgian ‘Space Bakery’ project highlighted at World Expo in Dubai
    The Puratos Space Bakery project is taking centre stage at the Belgian pavilion in Dubai, where the World Expo is taking place. This week is ...
    Brussels metro lines disrupted by strike action
    Four of the Brussels metro lines (M1, M2, M5, and M6) are delayed on Wednesday morning following union strikes commencing at 9:00 AM. The Brussels ...
    Arrival of Dutch company will double the number of rental mopeds in Brussels
    The arrival of 500 new e-mopeds from Dutch rental company GO Sharing will double the amount of rental mopeds in Brussels. While sometimes also ...
    More than 1,300 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals
    More than 1,300 people are in hospital as a result of coronavirus infections, as the number of new cases continues to rise in Belgium. Between ...
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on ...
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    "We intend to activate the pandemic law," Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed on Tuesday in the House committee, ahead of Tuesday's ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    EU auditors: More worried about the future budget than about pervasive errors in the 2020 budget
    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) have signed off the 2020 EU accounts as giving a true and fair view of the union’s financial position but like ...