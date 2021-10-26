   
The Netherlands fears a greater rise in sea levels than forecast
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Latest News:
The Netherlands fears a greater rise in sea...
The Smurfs return to Belgian TV with the...
Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left...
Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at...
Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium in Brief: Feeling Good/ Pandemic Law
    2
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    3
    Highest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded since November 2020
    4
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    5
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    Share article:

    The Netherlands fears a greater rise in sea levels than forecast

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Canva

    Sea levels could rise by up to two metres by 2100 on the Dutch coastline – far more than previously forecast – according to an announcement from the Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) on Monday.

    With 26% of its landmass already below sea level, The Netherlands is particularly susceptible to climate change. Furthermore, about 50% of the country is less than one metre above the average sea level, which makes Monday’s announcement all the more pertinent, Belga News Agency reports.

    “The projections show a greater rise in sea levels than previously thought,” the report announced just days before the COP26 climate conference opens in Glasgow. Per capita, The Netherlands is one of Europe’s biggest polluters.

    “If we don’t cut greenhouse gas emissions, by 2100 sea levels on the Dutch coast could rise 1.2 metres above levels at the start of the century.” The report adds that this could go up to 2 metres if the Antarctic ice caps melt more quickly.

    The Institute had previously forecast a rise of no more than one metre but the latest forecast is based on most recent findings from the last IPCC report (August 2021) as well as the Institute’s own calculations. This is the first time that a rise of two metres has been forecast.

    “The time where we can control water and the earth is over,” declared Rogier van de Sande, president of the Dutch Water Office that deals with water management.

    “Drastic decisions will be needed to protect Dutch territory,” said van de Sande. He added that dealing with, and preventing, the consequences of climate change should be the number one priority for the government.

    Related Posts

    The Netherlands has some of the most advanced water management systems in the world, comprising numerous flood barriers and thousands of kilometres of sea walls and dunes. The country has often prided itself on these engineering feats, referring to itself as “the safest delta in the world.” Yet this latest KNMI report poses a significant challenge to this security.

    The COP26 climate summit takes place from 31 October to 12 November and will be a crucial moment in setting global climate policy. It aims to step up efforts to reduce world greenhouse gas emissions, yet its success has been jeopardised by the pandemic and socio-political tensions.

    Latest news

    The Smurfs return to Belgian TV with the first new show since 1989
    A new Smurfs show is bringing the characters of Belgium's second-most-famous comic franchise back to the small screen with their first new series, 30 ...
    Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left unused
    Belgium left almost half (49%) of its subsidies allocated by the European Union between 2013 and 2020 unused, the equivalent of around €1.375 ...
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie's – allows visitors to ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    Belgium in Brief: Feeling Good/ Pandemic Law
    Yesterday I said I was writing a newsletter I didn't want to write again. Today I'm writing another one ahead of a meeting that wasn't supposed ...
    Eating less meat won’t actually help much with Flemish CO2 emissions
    When it comes to the ways in which ordinary people can help to reduce CO2 emissions, eating less meat is often touted as an important solution. ...
    At least one in seven coronavirus patients suffers from long-term Covid
    Six months after becoming infected with the coronavirus, at least one in seven people still show symptoms connected to the infection, varying from ...
    Operation Sky ECC: Major arrests and another large scale operation
    A major operation took place last night in Belgium as a result of Operation Sky ECC, the name given to an investigation into organised crime that ...
    On this day in Brussels: An entrepreneurial journey begins
    The Rue Dansaert was just beginning to become trendy when Alain Coumont opened his first bakery here on 26 October 1990. He started by baking big ...
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    On Tuesday afternoon, Belgium's Consultative Committee will be meeting earlier than expected to discuss the worsening epidemiological situation. ...
    Highest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded since November 2020
    The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to increase and has now reached levels last recorded in November ...
    Prototype test plane crashes in Belgium after pilot ejects
    A prototype aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in Yves-Gomezée (Walcourt, Namur province) during a test flight, according to several local media ...