   
COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort on coal
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort...
France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians...
Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for...
Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask...
Smart cameras to be used to check on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    3
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    4
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    5
    Belgium remains dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort on coal

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Photo by Martin Sepion on Unsplash

    The final draft decision of the UN Climate Conference of Parties (COP26), published on Saturday morning by the summit’s British presidency, calls for increased efforts to phase out coal power without carbon-capture techniques and to end inefficient fuel subsidies.

    The draft “calls on nations to accelerate efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power” – such as projects without carbon capture – “and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” while “recognising the need for support towards a just transition.”

    The draft was softer than a previous version, hammered out on Friday, that had called directly on nations to accelerate the phasing-out efforts. That wording was, in turn, much weaker than the original version of the draft tabled by the presidency of COP26.

    Related News

     

    On the issue of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Saturday morning’s text calls on all parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change to review upward their commitments for the end of 2022 and align them, where necessary, to the agreement’s targets. These include keeping global warming under +2°C and, if possible, under +1.5°C – compared to pre-industrial levels, while taking differing national circumstances into consideration.

    On international climate financing, a contentious issue during the negotiations, the draft notes “with deep regret” that the developed countries failed to mobilise 100 billion dollars for the countries of the South in 2020. It calls on them to attain this target urgently and at least double, by 2025, their commitments for adaptation to the consequences of climate deregulation.

    Anuna De Wever at COP26 in Glasgow.

    Belgian climate activist Anuna De Wever has already expressed disappointment in the COP26 meeting, saying Belgium should not leave feeling victorious, but rather ashamed.

    The summit finished late as the various ministers involved struggled to reach an agreement by the set deadline of Friday evening. Climate financing was one of the key issues in contention. Until recently, climate financing has focused mostly on attenuation, i.e. efforts to reduce emissions.

    On the thorny issue of “loss and damage” – the irreversible damage caused by climate change – the text no longer includes a mechanism for technical and financial assistance, which developing countries have been calling for. Instead, it includes financing for the “Santiago Network,” set up at the COP 25 in Madrid, which aims to help affected countries face the irreparable impacts of climate change.

    The issue of “loss and damage” is particularly sensitive since many developed countries are not in favour of the creation of a third pillar of climate financing after attenuation and adaptation. Some States are afraid this issue might pave the way for court action to vindicate demands for reparations, other damages and interest, for example.

    A plenary session of the COP26 was scheduled for early afternoon in Glasgow, but there was little indication that the final draft would be adopted quickly.

    Latest news

    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
    Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the ...
    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children ...
    Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools
    The Education Minister of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Carlone Désir, is not in favour of requiring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year primary ...
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    Smart cameras will soon be used to keep track of drivers using mobile phones while at the wheel, L’Avenir and Medahuis newspapers reported on ...
    COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure
    The COP26 meeting in Glasgow did not end as scheduled on Friday at 7:00 PM, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries continued their discussions in ...
    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, ...
    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...