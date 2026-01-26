EU opens fresh probe into X over sexually explicit images made by Grok AI

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Commission has opened a new formal investigation into X under the Digital Services Act (DSA), while also extending an existing probe launched in December 2023.

The new investigation will examine whether X properly assessed and mitigated the risks linked to the deployment of its AI tool Grok within the EU.

This includes risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, such as manipulated sexually explicit images, including material that could amount to child sexual abuse content.

According to the Commission, there are indications that these risks may have materialised, potentially exposing EU users to serious harm.

Investigators will assess whether X complied with its obligation to identify and address systemic risks, including the spread of illegal content, gender-based violence and potential harm to users' physical and mental well-being stemming from Grok's integration into the platform.

The Commission will also examine whether X carried out and submitted a specific risk assessment on Grok before its deployment, as required when new features significantly affect a platform's overall risk profile.

In parallel, the Commission has broadened its ongoing proceedings against X to assess whether the company has adequately addressed systemic risks linked to its recommender systems, including the recent shift to a Grok-based recommendation model.

If confirmed, the alleged shortcomings could constitute breaches of several provisions of the DSA. The Commission stressed that the opening of formal proceedings does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

The probe is being conducted in close cooperation with Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s Digital Services Coordinator, which will be formally associated with the investigation as the authority in X's EU country of establishment.

The Commission may now seek additional evidence through requests for information, interviews or inspections, and could impose interim measures if it considers that X has failed to make meaningful adjustments. It also retains the power to adopt a non-compliance decision or accept commitments from the company.

X is designated as a very large online platform under the DSA, which places it under heightened obligations to manage systemic risks, including threats to fundamental rights and the protection of minors.

The latest action builds on earlier proceedings that have already resulted in a €120 million fine over breaches related to advertising transparency, data access for researchers and platform design.

Related News