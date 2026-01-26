Man jailed after child abuse images found on his phone at Brussels-Midi station

Police officers during a police action related to crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Bruxelles-Midi Station in 2023. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A German man has been jailed after being stopped by railway police at Brussels-Midi railway station.

According to HLN, the incident took place on 21 December, when officers noticed the man behaving suspiciously in the station's main hall. He had been sitting on a bench for a long time, staring into space.

When police decided to check and search him, they found pepper spray and images of child sexual abuse on his mobile phone, the Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed.

The man was immediately deprived of his freedom and brought before an investigating judge. He was then placed in pre-trial detention.

Contacted by HLN, the prosecutor's office said it would not provide further details at this stage.

