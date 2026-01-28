Belgian far-right calls for ICE-style immigration force in Belgium

Illustration picture shows police at the departure hall of Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 17 October 2023. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Far-right party Vlaams Belang is calling for the creation of a dedicated police service to track down undocumented migrants in Belgium.

Speaking on De Ochtend, MP Francesca Van Belleghem said every police force should include at least one officer specialising in "illegal immigration", with separate units in areas where the issue is considered more severe. She described the move as a shift from what she called a "tolerant" policy to one of "active detection".

Van Belleghem said she rejected comparisons with the US immigration agency ICE, stressing that Vlaams Belang condemns violence and does not support what she described as excesses in the United States.

The proposal follows earlier comments by party figurehead Filip Dewinter, who last month argued for a similar force in cities such as Antwerp and Brussels. Van Belleghem says a bill to establish the service will be submitted to parliament soon.

‘Wat we nodig hebben in #Antwerpen, #Brussel en andere grootsteden is een illegalenpolitie die illegalen opspoort, oppakt en ‘opstuurt’ naar hun landen van herkomst… 3xO dus! In de #USA kan het met @ICEgov waarom niet hier?’ @atvbe @gva pic.twitter.com/k7AelxR1Ae — Filip Dewinter (@FDW_VB) December 14, 2025

