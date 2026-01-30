Uccle woman fined €40,000 and banned from keeping animals after abuse conviction

Credit : Facebook/ Animaux en Péril asbl

A woman from Uccle has been fined €40,000 and permanently banned from keeping animals after being convicted of animal cruelty by the French-speaking Brussels Court of First Instance.

The verdict was handed down on Tuesday and confirmed on Thursday by Belga. The offences were committed in 2024 at the woman's petting zoo in Uccle. In addition to the fine, the court imposed a three-year suspended prison sentence.

According to the ruling, a donkey, two ponies and a horse were subjected to abuse. One of the ponies had to be euthanised due to its condition.

The court found that the defendant, identified as S.M, failed to provide the animals with adequate food, veterinary care and suitable housing.

Judges relied on police reports, photographs, witness statements, inspections by veterinary services and a decision by Brussels Environment to seize the animals.

Investigators established that the animals were suffering from bleeding and fly-infested wounds, yet the owner refused to provide care. Despite claiming financial difficulties, she also declined give away the animals.

When police and veterinary services intervened, they found the animals underfed, without access to drinking water and kept in stalls without bedding.

Brussels Environment proceeded with the administrative seizure of the animals on 20 August 2024.

Animal welfare organisation Animaux en Péril welcomed the verdict, saying it "recognises the seriousness of the acts and the commitment of shelters that cared for the affected animals".

The NGO had joined the case as a civil party alongside Le Rêve d’Aby.

Following the seizure, Animaux en Péril took charge of the 20-year-old pony, while the donkey was placed with the Veeweyde Refuge du Marais shelter.

Interviewed by L’Avenir, S.M said she was "in shock" and is contesting the evidence against her.

