Flanders to introduce temporary ban on keeping animals in cases of mistreatment

A dog in a shelter. Credit: Belga/Maxime Asselberghs

People who abuse or neglect their pets in Flanders may soon face a temporary ban on owning animals under a new proposal by the region’s governing coalition.

In 2024, authorities seized 5,510 animals in Flanders, according to data from Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts provided at the request of MP Gianna Werbrouck (Vooruit).

Less than 10% of these animals were returned to their owners, although current rules still allow individuals to adopt another pet while awaiting a final decision.

Werbrouck, along with Mieke Claes (N-VA) and Mien Van Olmen (CD&V), drafted legislation to prevent such cases in the future.

“I visited numerous animal shelters over the past year,” Werbrouck explained. “The stories I heard are heart-breaking. Each case of abuse or neglect pains me, but it’s infuriating when the same perpetrators are involved repeatedly. This suffering can and must be avoided.”

The proposal drew inspiration from Ostend, the first city to implement a similar measure. It would allow municipalities to issue a two-month ban on pet ownership for individuals who mistreat their animals.

After that period, the Animal Welfare Inspection service would decide the fate of seized animals. The regulation could be incorporated into the Animal Welfare Code as early as spring.

