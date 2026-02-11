Saying 'I do' on Metro line 2

A promotional image for Saint-Valentine's day shared by Brussels public transport operator in 2025. Credit: STIB/MIVB

Five couples will be given the unusual opportunity to tie the knot inside the Louise Metro station for this year's Valentine's Day on 14 February.

For two hours, from 15:00 to 17:00, the disused Starbucks coffee space inside the station will be transformed into a Las Vegas-style chapel, where five couples will exchange symbolic vows in front of friends, family, and passing commuters.

Each pair will walk away with a €5,000 cheque, which will go towards the happy couple's honeymoon.

For romantics tempted by the idea of an unconventional ceremony, applications remain open.

Organisers are still searching for the five couples who will 'walk down the aisle' this Saturday.

In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, lovebirds will be asked questions live on air on Radio Contact during David Antoine's show to see whether they pass the selection process.

Louise's Metro station is now preparing for the out-of-the-ordinary underground event. Commuters will be able to witness vows exchanged, with the daily commute making room for a little theatre.

Being one of the capital's busiest stations, organisers seek to transform everyday public spaces into immersive experiences.

The brand organising the stunt says it is designed to "break traditional codes" and promote the idea of strong and lasting connections, both emotional and technological.

A wedding in an underground metro station is likely to travel beyond Louise metro station itself with pictures, videos and radio coverage.

Related News