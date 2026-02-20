Self styled 'paedophile hunters' face heavy punishment in Belgian court

Illustrative image of a police officer. Credit: Belga

Two men in their twenties have appeared before a criminal court in Brussels, accused of attacking and robbing two victims with the help of several minors, claiming they wanted to punish them for suspected paedophilia.

The suspects were arrested on 19 October 2024 in Opwijk, in Flemish Brabant, after allegedly breaking into a man’s home. The victim was beaten, threatened with an air pistol, and had furniture destroyed. The group then stole his phone, tablet, and wallet.

Police arrested several suspects nearby, including minors and the two adult defendants. During questioning, the two men admitted this was not their first attack.

Five days earlier, they had allegedly targeted another man in a park in Dendermonde. The victim had been lured there using a fake Snapchat account before being assaulted and robbed.

Prosecutors said the suspects had taken the law into their own hands. "They may have thought they were doing the right thing, but this is absolutely not how a civilised society functions," the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecution requested sentences of between 15 and 24 months, including community service.

The two defendants accepted responsibility and agreed to the proposed community service penalties, stating they understood they should not have taken justice into their own hands.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on 25 March.

Related News