Christine Lagarde says she expects to complete ECB term after early exit rumours

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Christine Lagarde has said her "baseline scenario" is to complete her term as president of the European Central Bank, following speculation she could leave the role early.

"When I look back at all these years, I think we have achieved a lot, and I have achieved a lot," Lagarde said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "We need to consolidate and make sure everything is really solid and reliable. My baseline scenario is therefore to serve until the end of my term."

Her mandate is due to expire in October 2027.

Lagarde declined to comment on a report by the Financial Times claiming she had considered stepping down before the end of her eight-year term, potentially ahead of the French presidential election scheduled for April 2027.

Earlier this week, an ECB spokesperson said Lagarde remained fully focused on her role and had not made any decision regarding the end of her mandate.

The ECB president is formally appointed by EU leaders, following negotiations typically dominated by major member states such as France and Germany. Lagarde was appointed in 2019 as part of a broader agreement that also saw Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen become president of the European Commission.

Lagarde had previously dismissed reports she planned to leave early to lead the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating in June 2025 that she was determined to complete her term.

However, she told The Wall Street Journal that leading the World Economic Forum remains "one of many options" she could consider after leaving the ECB.

