School shooter kills nine people in Canadian village

Armed officer enters secondary school in Tumbler ridge. Credit: screenshot from witness video circulating online.

Nine people were killed in a school shooting incident in the western Canadian village of Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday evening (local time). The Canadian broadcaster CBC reported this, citing police sources. The suspect was also found dead at the scene.

Six victims were killed at the local high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. One person died on the way to the hospital, and two others were found in a house in the village. According to police, the perpetrator died of a "self-inflicted wound". It is not yet clear whether any of the victims were children.

Two victims were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. Another 25 people are being treated at the local medical centre, according to police.

Police have identified the perpetrator but have not released any details. Canadian media, based on a police report, report that the shooter is female. The perpetrator's motive is currently unknown.

Second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history

The shooting at the small, rural high school is the second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history, after the massacre that killed fourteen people at L'École Polytechnique in Montreal on December 6, 1989. On January 22, 2016, five people were killed in a series of shootings in La Loche, Saskatchewan, including one at a school.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted with deep shock to the Tumbler Ridge shootings. "I share the sorrow of all Canadians whose lives have been irrevocably changed today, and I am grateful for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens," he wrote on X.

Carney has since postponed his planned trip to the Munich Security Conference, according to Canadian media. Carney had planned to be in Munich from Wednesday to Sunday. However, his cabinet announced in a statement that the trip would not go ahead due to events in his own country.

Related News