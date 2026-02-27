Large-scale US cannabis trafficking network fall into the hands of Belgian justice

Brussels' public prosecutor Julien Moinil pictured during a press conference by his office following a spate of shootings in the capital : Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

In a statement issued by the Brussels public prosecutor's office, a second wave of operations targeting a criminal cartel allegedly involved in large-scale cannabis trafficking from the U.S.

The Belgian federal judicial police in Brussels have arrested 13 suspects, according to the prosecutor, the operation, carried out on 24 February by the Brussels division of the Federal Judicial Police, forms part of an investigation led by the Brussels prosecutor.

16 house searches were conducted. 8 individuals were placed under arrest warrant, while two were released under conditions. The remaining suspects were interrogated.

The case originated after authorities intercepted two consignments containing significant quantities of cannabis shipped from the US.

Under the supervision of an investigating judge, detectives uncovered what prosecutors describe as the structure of an organised criminal network.

A first phase of the operation took place on 24 November 2025, when 26 searches were carried out, and five suspects were remanded in custody.

Several other individuals were flagged internationally and are now subject to international arrest warrants. One suspect has since been arrested in France.

Analysis of evidence seized during the first phase led investigators to identify additional individuals suspected of playing logistical roles within the network, including managing temporary accommodation used for storage, distributing narcotics and collecting proceeds.

During the second wave of searches, police seized drugs, vehicles and luxury goods.

Investigators say the inquiry also points to the existence of a money laundering mechanism allegedly designed to conceal profits generated by the trafficking operation.

The investigation is ongoing.

