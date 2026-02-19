US military is ready to attack Iran as early as this weekend

In this handout photograph released by the US Navy on February 5, 2026, US sailors direct an EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on February 3, 2026. On February 6, 2026, Iran's foreign minister led a delegation in indirect nuclear talks with the US Middle East envoy in Muscat. The talks followed threats from Washington and its recent deployment of an aircraft carrier group to the region following Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests last month. Zoe SIMPSON / US NAVY / AFP

The US military is ready to launch an attack on Iran this weekend if President Donald Trump makes a final decision and authorises the strikes, sources have reportedly disclosed.

The information, revealed by CNN on Wednesday, follows an increased US air and naval presence in the Middle East.

The military is said to have informed the White House that it would be prepared to act by this weekend. However, it remains uncertain whether the president will make such a decision within this timeframe.

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly preparing a written proposal to break the deadlock in negotiations with the US, Reuters reported. On Tuesday, Iranian and US delegations held indirect talks in Geneva focused on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Despite positive signals from Iran, US Vice President JD Vance stated that Tehran has yet to accept certain “red lines” set by President Trump.

Trump has previously threatened military action if an agreement cannot be reached. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed on Wednesday that diplomacy remains the president’s preferred option but noted that military intervention remains a possibility.

The United States also plans to withdraw all 1,000 of its troops from Syria within the next two months, according to American media.

Reports suggest Washington will end its military presence in Syria after the government expanded control over the territory and reached an agreement to integrate Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the state.

The SDF played a key role in combatting the Islamic State (IS), but now the forces will be absorbed into the Syrian government structure.

CBS also reported on the planned withdrawal, citing unnamed US officials.

Related News