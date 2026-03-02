Molenbeek mayor returns to office after year-long burnout absence

Sint-Jans-Molenbeek-Saint-Jean mayor Catherine Moureaux pictured during the installation of the new city council of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. Credit : Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Catherine Moureaux will resume her duties as mayor of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Monday, 2 March, after a nearly year-long absence due to severe burnout.

Moureaux had been absent since February last year, with Amet Gjanaj serving as acting mayor during her recovery.

Speaking earlier this year, she said she could "finally see light at the end of the tunnel" and expressed confidence she would be able to resume her responsibilities fully.

The Socialist mayor thanked supporters for their messages over recent months and said she was returning "with determination" to continue her work for the people of Molenbeek.

Related News