Synagogue attack in Liège sparks fears of Iran-linked terror networks in Europe

Picture shows the synagogue in the rue Leon Fredericq, in Liege, were a bomb went off in the night several days ago, on Wednesday 11 March 2026. The synagogue was hit around 4am on the 03 march 2026 by a blast. No one was injured, only material damage was reported. Credit : Belga/ Laurent Cavenati

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has warned of a growing terrorism threat linked to Iran following an explosion that damaged a synagogue in Liège earlier this week.

The blast occurred at around 04:00 on Monday at a historic synagogue in the eastern Belgian city. Security footage reportedly shows a masked individual placing a burning object at the entrance before walking away moments before it exploded. Authorities are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

Speaking in the Belgian parliament on Thursday, De Wever said several European countries had raised concerns about "terror cells directed by Iran", stressing that Belgian authorities remain vigilant and ready to respond.

The investigation is being led by Belgium's federal prosecutor, who is analysing a video believed to have links to a jihadist organisation. Investigators are also examining whether the attack could be connected to Iran.

The warning comes amid broader fears that tensions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict could fuel extremist activity in Europe.

Security experts say the threat landscape is complex. Some attacks may be carried out by individuals acting alone, driven by anger or a desire for revenge.

Others could involve organised networks or operations allegedly directed by foreign states.

Researcher Annelies Pauwels from the Flemish Peace Institute told VRT NWS that such networks should be viewed as "an additional layer of possible threat".

In some cases, individuals already living in Europe could be contacted and encouraged to carry out attacks.

Belgian police recently arrested two people of Iranian origin in Sint-Truiden after they allegedly threatened to carry out an attack. Investigators say it remains too early to determine whether they were part of a wider network.

Concerns about Iranian-linked operations in Europe are not new. In 2018, Belgian authorities foiled a plot to bomb a meeting of Iranian opposition groups near Paris.

Several suspects were later convicted, including an Iranian diplomat accused of orchestrating the plan.

The incident has also reignited political debate in Belgium about security measures for Jewish communities. Georges-Louis Bouchez (MR) has called for the appointment of a national coordinator to combat antisemitism, while Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) has proposed deploying soldiers to guard sensitive sites in major cities.

Across Europe, attacks and threats against Jewish institutions have risen since 2023, with counter-terrorism experts warning that the ongoing Middle East conflict is further fuelling radicalisation and increasing security risks for Jewish communities.

Related News