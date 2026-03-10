President of Belgian Jewish organisations wants military to guard the community

Belgian police man the perimeter around a synagogue on Leon Fredericq street after it was struck overnight by a blast in Liege on March 9, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

The president of the Committee of Jewish Organisations in Belgium (CCOJB), Yves Oschinsky, has expressed support for deploying soldiers to safeguard Jewish sites and institutions in Belgium if police protection is insufficient.

Oschinsky emphasised that while the overall threat level defined by Ocam (the Coordination Organ for Threat Analysis) remains at level 3, Jewish institutions may face a level 4 threat. He made these remarks during an interview with La Première (RTBF) on Tuesday, a day after an explosion targeted a synagogue in Liège.

He urged for the removal of political deadlocks within the federal government, calling for action from certain parties. Though he did not explicitly name the Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V) party, his criticism appeared directed at them. Within the federal coalition, CD&V has reportedly tied the deployment of soldiers to resolving issues of prison overcrowding.

Oschinsky also lamented the lack of progress on appointing a coordinator to combat antisemitism.

