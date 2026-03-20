De Wever calls EU stance on securing Hormuz 'intentionally vague'

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever meet at a European council summit, Thursday 19 March 2026 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has refused to commit to any involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz, saying the matter will be decided by the federal government's inner cabinet.

Speaking after the European summit in Brussels, De Wever said participation would depend on conditions that remain unclear and vary between countries.

"It will be up to the Kern to assess," he said, referring to the federal government's core ministerial committee set to meet on Friday.

"Everything depends on what such an engagement would mean, and the circumstances in which it would take place, in a context that is evolving day by day."

EU summit conclusions welcomed member states considering stronger coordination with regional partners to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, once conditions are met. However, De Wever described the language as "intentionally vague".

"I think this wording is deliberately vague. It does not specify what those conditions are, probably because they are not the same for every country," he said, adding that Belgium would define its own criteria before considering any involvement.

Several countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, have already signalled that they are willing to help, under strict conditions.

Germany has tied any participation to a ceasefire, an international mandate and parliamentary approval, while Italy has ruled out any "war mission" and France has excluded action under current bombardment conditions.

"I have taken note of their intentions and the framework in which they would operate, and I will report back to the Kern tomorrow," De Wever said.

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