NATO chief optimistic on Hormuz solution after Trump’s ultimatum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pictured at the World Economic Forum. Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed optimism about resolving the dispute between US President Donald Trump and European allies regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

“I am convinced that our allies, as always, will do everything possible to defend our shared interests. We will find a solution," Rutte said on Thursday.

Trump warned on Sunday that NATO’s future could be at risk if allies did not help ensure the safety of commercial navigation in the strait. European partners quickly ruled out any participation in potential military operations to secure fuel deliveries.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf to open seas, has been effectively blocked by Iran in retaliation for US and Israeli airstrikes. The blockade has caused oil and gas prices to surge sharply.

“This strait cannot remain closed. It must reopen as soon as possible,” Rutte told reporters in Brussels. “It is vital for the global economy.”

Related News