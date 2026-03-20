Full Red Devils squad named for US training camp ahead of World Cup selection

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne pictured during a press conference in March. Credit: BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has named a 28-man squad for the Red Devils' upcoming training camp in the United States, marking the final gathering before World Cup selection.

The headline inclusions are the returns of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, both back after several months out with injury, despite only recently returning to action at club level.

Three debutants also feature, with 17-year-old Nathan De Cat of RSC Anderlecht among the standout surprises. He is joined by Mika Godts of Ajax and Lucas Stassin of AS Saint-Étienne, as Garcia injects youth into his squad.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois misses out due to a thigh muscle injury, as previously confirmed. Despite ongoing fitness concerns, captain Youri Tielemans has been included in the squad, underlining his importance within the team.

Other young prospects, including Nathan Ngoy, further signal a generational shift as Belgium look to refresh their squad ahead of the tournament.

Belgium will face two of the World Cup host nations during the camp, taking on the United States in Atlanta on 28 March, followed by Mexico in Chicago on 1 April.

The fixtures are expected to serve as a decisive test before the final tournament squad is confirmed.

Full Belgium squad (28 players)

Goalkeepers:

Senne Lammens, Matz Sels, Maarten Vandevoordt

Defenders:

Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan De Cat, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards:

Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Mika Godts, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Lois Openda, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Stassin, Leandro Trossard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Red Devils (@belgianreddevils)

Related News