Anderlecht mayor pleads more police in street after spate of shootings in his municipality

"The worst thing," he says, "would be the feeling that there are lawless zones." In Anderlecht, he insists, there are no no-go areas. Credit : The Brussels Times/ Anas El Baye

The mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps, is pleading for more police presence after a spate of shootings occurred in his municipality earlier this week.

In a statement released on Friday, Cumps urged both federal and local police to step up visible patrols across the entire Brussels Midi police zone, which covers Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.

The request comes after a high-level security meeting involving headchefs of police and other mayors, including Charles Spapens (PS), mayor of Forest

Authorities have asked for a "significant reinforcement" of police presence in public spaces, alongside targeted operations such as road checks.

"No normalisation of the use of firearms can be tolerated in our neighbourhoods," the municipality said, stressing that all available police resources are being mobilised.

Cumps has also contacted Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) to request additional support from the Federal police.

Local officials are further pushing for stronger coordination between Brussels' six police zones to improve intelligence-sharing and operational response.

"All measures are being implemented to ensure a sustained and visible police presence, to restore a lasting sense of security across the Midi police zone, at all times," the statement concluded.

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