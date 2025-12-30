Anderlecht mayor files complaint over online video showing 'Predator' scene

Anderlecht mayor Fabrice Cumps pictured during a press conference. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

The mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps, has filed a complaint after a video he found threatening was shared on social media.

The video references the contentious Good Move mobility plan, renamed “Good Move 2” by its opponents. The plan aims to restrict through traffic in residential areas and create a more liveable environment for locals.

The clip features a scene from the 1987 movie Predator, showing the character Mac Eliot firing a heavy weapon.

It includes commentary mentioning “enemies” and links to the mayor’s Facebook account and the group “No to the Good Move plan.”

Related News