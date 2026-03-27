School in Ixelles evacuated after threatening call

Credit : Institut Saint-André in Ixelles.

A school in Ixelles was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after receiving a threatening phone call, with police now investigating the incident.

Institut Saint-André was cleared as a precaution, the Brussels public prosecutor's office said. The school remained closed on Friday.

Police from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone intervened following what has been described as a case of telephone harassment targeting the school.

Authorities confirmed the establishment contacted police after receiving a "threatening and worrying" call. An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.

"No further information will be communicated at this stage in the interest of the investigation," police said.

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