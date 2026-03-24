Suspicious packages at Brussels-Midi station: Investigation launched

Lot of people outside the station after a bomb alert in the Brussels-Midi railway station on Monday 23 March 2026. Credit: Belga/Olivier Maeterlinck

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation following the discovery of suspicious packages at the Brussels-Midi station on Monday evening.

Train traffic in Brussels and Belgium was majorly disrupted on Monday evening, as suspicious packages had been found in Brussels-Midi station during evening rush hour. The station was evacuated, and passengers were stranded for hours.

The object found turned out to be a hoax, but the Prosecutor's Office is still opening an investigation into allegations of threats.

"The fact that the suspicious package was a hoax does not detract from the criminal nature of the offences, which are punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment," they stressed in a press release on Tuesday.

No suspect has yet been identified, but various investigative measures are underway. For example, the objects are being sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, and CCTV footage is also being examined.

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