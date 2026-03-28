Waste plant fire at Belgian border under control

PreZero waste processing facility. Photo: PreZero

A fire at the waste processing company PreZero in Maastricht on Saturday morning has been brought under control, according to the fire brigade.

PreZero processes various types of waste at its site in the port area of Maastricht, located about two kilometres from the Belgian border.

Firefighters deployed a drone team from Chemelot’s fire services and a remotely operated firefighting robot to assist with the operation. The robot, which moves on tracks, can extinguish fires and capture information via built-in cameras. It was sent into a burning warehouse containing hazardous materials.

Officials have not yet confirmed which specific hazardous substances were stored in the affected warehouse on Ankerkade. However, measurements indicate that no dangerous concentrations have been released, a fire brigade spokesperson stated.

The extent of the damage at PreZero remains unclear, as firefighters are still working to extinguish residual flames. The warehouse structure is still standing.

No injuries have been reported.

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